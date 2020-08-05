The lucky ones

Government pays 29 MPs $600k each under the stimulus package
By EDDIE OSIFELO
MEMBERS of the Opposition and Independent Group are among 18 MPs who missed out on the $600,000 payout under the Economic Stimulus Package.
Only 29 Members of Parliament in the Government side received $600,000 each; a payout which was done on June 20.
This totals up to $17.4 million; which was reportedly paid to the 29 MPs to help them with their constituency programmes during this covid crisis.
Documents of Ministry of Finance and Treasury that leaked to social media this week confirmed this payout to the 29 MPs.
Permanent Secretary of MOFT, Mckinnie P Dentana said they will provide a well-informed press release on this momentarily when Island Sun enquired about the payout yesterday.
The Opposition Office confirmed their members have missed out on the payout.
The document shows that from the 29 MPs, four MPs from Guadalcanal and four from Western Province got total of $4.8 million.
Seven MPs of Malaita received a total of $4.2 million.
Two MPs of Makira Ulawa province, two from Choiseul and two from Central received total of $3.6 million.
The three MPs of Isabel Province received a total of $1.8 million.
Renbel and Honiara received total of $1.2 million.
The 29 constituencies that received $600,000 each are:
- Baegu Asifola Constituency
- Central Kwara’ae Constituency
- West Kwaio Constituency
- East Kwaio Constituency
- Lau Baelelea Constituency
- Fataleka Constituency
- East Malaita Constituency
- North Malaita Constituency
- North West Choiseul Constituency
- South Guadalcanal Constituency
- Ngella Constituency
- South New Georgia Rendova Constituency
- East Guadalcanal Constituency
- Maringe Kokota Constituency
- Ulawa Ugi Constituency
- Central Makira Constituency
- Temotu Nende Constituency
- Russells & Savo Constituency
- East Choiseul Constituency
- Temotu Pele Constituency
- Gao Bugotu Constituency
- North East Guadalcanal Constituency
- Ghizo Kolombangara Constituency
- West Honiara Constituency
- Temotu Vatud Constituency
- West Guadalcanal Constituency
- Marovo Constituency
- Rennell Bellona Constituency
- Hograno Kia Havulei Constituency