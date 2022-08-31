Taimareho 1 captain faces court for 2020 sea tragedy

Advertise with Islandsun

BY JENNIFER KUSAPA

THE case of the Taimareho captain has been adjourned to September 7, 2022 for mention as he is yet to confirm his legal representation to assist him with his case.

Captain Michael Roy Galo is charged by police with 27 counts of manslaughter in relation to the Taimareho sea tragedy that occurred on April 3, 2020.

Appering in court yesterday Public Prosecutor Hellen Naqu confirmed that investigation has completed, but disclosures were yet to be served.

This is because the defendant is yet to confirm his lawyer.

Galo was alleged to be the Master of that ship Taimareho 1 when the incident occurred.

Prosecution said that 27 people were washed away by waves from the MV Taimareho due to overloading of the vessel on April 3, 2020. The vessel departed from Honiara on April 2, 2020 for ward 24 in West Are’are in Malaita Province.

During the course of the voyage, the ship encountered bad weather between Guadalcanal and Malaita Province, and three huge waves struck the ship during the night, as a result 27 people were washed overboard. The ship managed to make its way to Su’u Harbour around 7am on April 3, 2020.

Prosecution also said only six dead bodies were recovered.