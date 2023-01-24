Suspended officer’s case set for mention

Advertise with Islandsun

BY JENNIFER KUSAPA

THE case of a police officer alleged of stealing more than $300,000 exhibit money at Rove exhibit facility will be mentioned in court today.

This is the case of Makasi Dolaiano was alleged of stealing One Link Pacifica’s money that was supposed to be kept as an exhibit to One-Link’s cases before the court.

The case was already set for trial last year but then was vacated and in today’s mention the court will get an update from lawyers who are in carriage of the matter in court.

It is alleged that Mr Dolaiano was the exhibit officer at that time, and responsible for looking after the facility when the $300k exhibit money went missing in October 2020.

Investigation was conducted and he was charged with the offence.

He is currently on bail awaiting his case to be dealt with by the court. Office of the Director Public Prosecution appears on behalf of the Crown