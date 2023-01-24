Alleged rapist to get lawyer

Advertise with Islandsun

Share

BY JENNIFER KUSAPA

A 45-year-old man alleged of raping a seven-year-old child in November 2022 will appear again in court on February 1, 2023.

This is for him to secure a lawyer to assist him in court with his case as he is facing seven counts of sexual offences.

The defendant who cannot be named for legal reasons is currently facing five counts of raping an underage girl and two counts of Indecent Assault Contrary to Section138 of the Penal Code (amendment) Sexual Offences Act 2016

Public Prosecutor Monica Rehomora who appeared on behalf of the prosecution confirmed in court that investigation has been completed.

She said they are waiting for the accused to get a lawyer, then disclose the defence lawyer with the case file. From here, the case can proceed in court.

Principal Magistrate Leonard Chite also questioned the accused if he has requested legal representation from the public solicitors. He said no.

Magistrate Chite then adjourned the case to February 1 for mention and also for confirmation of legal representation.

The rape incident happened on November 20, 2022.

Police said during the arrest of the defendant that such behaviour is inhuman and it is a very serious crime. Rape bears a maximum penalty of life imprisonment.