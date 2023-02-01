Suspended nurses association distances itself from SICTU

Advertise with Islandsun

BY MAVIS N PODOKOLO

The suspended nurses association (SINA) has distanced itself from the country’s council of trade unions (SICTU).

In a statement yesterday, the re-instatement consultation taskforce for SINA said it does not support the Solomon Islands Council of Trade Unions (SICTU) protest against entitlement increased by PEC to members of Parliament.

“SINA at no time did meet with Solomon Islands Council of Trade Unions (SICTU) to protest against salary awarded to Member of Parliament.

“It has come to realisation on a number of media release, SINA has been mentioned to be party to the ongoing SICTUs campaign against the seven percent pay rise awarded to MPs by PEC.

“In light of this publicity, SINA therefore, would like to put record correct and in a proper context, that had no time did, the suspended SINA Authority and or the SINA Interim Task Force met with SICTU and agree in principle to give consent for participation of SINA in such an undertaking by SICTU,” the statement said.

The statement says it must be noted that SINA’s suspension order of 2020 remain enforced and for that reason SINA will abide by terms and conditions of the Suspension Order and will continue to remain in abeyance until it is dully reinstated accordingly.

“SINA therefore calls on SICTU to respect SINA’s standing as a suspended trade union and will therefore not participate in SICTU’s campaign against the PEC awards,” the statement said.