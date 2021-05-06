Support programme for women and girls in Isabel launched

Advertise with Islandsun

BY JENNIFER KUSAPA

A programme that will support Isabel’s women and girls’ rights to participation in community-based peacebuilding process and dialogue was launched yesterday.

Minister of Traditional Governance, Peace and Ecclesiastical Affairs Samuel Manetoali, in launching the programme, said the gender responsive peacebuilding in extractive industries programme will provide Isabel province with the needed platform and space through which these socially-oriented dynamics and undercurrents that affects women and young girls in the province are to be addressed.

This programme of gender responsive peacebuilding in extractive industries coupled with its objectives, aims and outcomes, have in fact endeavors for a realistic and balanced relationship to equitable socio-economic development on the one-hand and the importance of leaving no one behind, Manetoali said.

He said affected women and girls in this regard will be significantly empowered with their skills and capacity developed in enabling them to participate in avenues of decision-making on matters that holds dear to their plights and with the ability to mobilise and network amongst women as the critical mass for raising of awareness purposes in the provinces.

Manetoali said that the programme is an institutional opportunity for women and girls in Isabel to access to various means of dispute resolution and also to capacitate them as drivers of changes within their communities.

“I sought to impress to all of us that the contributions and inputs that this gender responsive peacebuilding programme will provides in Isabel province, is notably significant as it embraces and recognizes the key importance and fundamentals of humanity.

“And enables the bridging of common understanding and collaboration amongst the women and young girls of the provinces, as critical mass, in order for them to be continuously persistent and persuasive in the address of their plights from now and into the future,” Manetoali said.

He also urges the partners and implementers of the programme to put all efforts and commitments in the implementation of the programme so that the purposes and goals are achievable.