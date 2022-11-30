St Nicholas students visit new terminal building 

Advertise with Islandsun

Share

BY MAVIS N PODOKOLO

ST Nicholas College primary students have visited the new Honiara international airport terminal.

This visit was planned with the aim to help boost the students’ learning spirit and motivate them.

The representative of Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) Solomon Office Takeshi Watanabe says he is grateful to have the students visit the new terminal building.

“This event was organised by the JICA project team to invite St Nicholas students to see and observe the new terminal building of Honiara International Airport.

“Since this is a new building and not in operational yet so it is good opportunity for students to see the inside of the new terminal building. I’m pleased to organise this kind of opportunity for students. I hope the younger generation would like to have this kind of opportunity as well and also learn something out of the cooperation between Solomon Islands and Japan,” Watanebe said.

St Nicholas Anglican College Students listening to presentations

Deputy Secretary, Ministry of Communication and Aviation Luke Mua says the St Nicholas visit is the third arranged group visit, as it is part of the project initiative to expose students to such developments to let them see for themselves the benefits that Solomon Islands will get to receive.

“We hope the opportunity accorded to you make use and please ask questions. Gyros, Kitano and our own technical staff both policy and regulatory are here to assist with any questions that makes your visit have insights to what goes around projects sites and marvels engineering can make our lives,” Mua said.

St Nicholas Anglican College Students walked to the old International Honiara airport building

In response, student Leaba Karovo says they were honoured to be part of this very important occasion.

“I hereby convey our sincere appreciation to the Embassy of Japan and JICA Solomon Islands Office for giving us the opportunity to witness and participate in this very important program. As we celebrate this historical achievement of a new terminal that meets international standards.

“As for us, we really enjoyed your hospitality. This event is surely an eye opener as it broadens and motivates our learning spirit.

“It’s been our pleasure and we are so happy to be part of this programme. As this event provides another learning curve for us, I believe and I can assure you that in the near future you won’t be surprised to see some of us here who will be taking up our careers in this sector,” Karovo said.

The visit took place on 29th November 2022.