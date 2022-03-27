Speaker of Western Province survives motion

Advertise with Islandsun

BY BEN BILUA

SPEAKER of Western Province has survived a motion of confidence last week following discrepancies mounted after the fall of Gina led government.

Report states that a motion was filed but was not able to satisfy standard procedures as stimulated in the provincial standing orders.

According to the standing orders, motion must be submitted within seven clear days before any assembly meeting.

According to the report, the mover of the motion failed to satisfy this procedure and that the motion was thrown out from the order paper in the recent meeting.

Island Sun Gizo Office understands that leaders have opted to forget the past and focus on what is best for the province in the remaining life of the assembly.

This is clear during most speeches in the motion of Sine Die where most Member of Provincial Assembly echoed renewed friendship and cooperation till the assembly dissolves around June this year.