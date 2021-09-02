South Mala villagers told to take their jab

Advertise with Islandsun

Spread the love









WORLD Vision in its support of the government’s national covid-19 vaccination campaign, is urging residents in Small Malaita to be jabbed.

National Director Jimmy Nadapdap made the call in his official remarks during the official opening of World Vision’s new office complex for South Malaita Area Programme in Afio Sub-station, Thursday last week.

Nadapdap echoed this as the covid-19 vaccine roll-out programme last week reached Afio Substation.

“Before I close, I wish to highlight that as part of World Vision commitment in supporting the National Government in all its endeavors to prevent the country from COVID 19, I support the COVID 19 Vaccine roll out in the country.

“I know the roll out has reached Afio and as someone who has already taken the vaccine, I am appealing to everyone to join the effort made by the Government of Solomon Islands to take the COVID 19 vaccine,” Nadapdap told the attendees.

As part of that commitment a total of 57 World Vision staff have already taken their jabs of the vaccine whom the majority are those in the National Office, Honiara.

The staff of the South Malaita Area Programme and Auki Area program are also taking their vaccines.

He also reminding World Vision staff from time to time on the importance of the vaccine and also to supporting the government from protecting the country from this deadly virus.

Nadapdap also emphasised to the community representatives the importance of owning the projects that the organization is currently implementing in that Area Program.

“I wish to highlight that these projects will be here for a short-time, therefore I urge you to own these projects as that is a very important component to ensure sustainability of the projects when their time is up.”

The newly opened office complex will go down in the history of the organization since World Vision has extended its services to this part of the country especially as its sixth Area Program. Over the years, the Southern Region Administration Office has been so good in granting a space for the organization to use as its office until Thursday this week.

–WVSI