Solomon Water supports vax drive

Advertise with Islandsun

Share



One of the country’s state-owned enterprises, Solomon Water, has chipped in to support the national vaccination campaign.

It is giving a three-month discount period for customers who are vaccinated.

In support of Government and the Chamber of Commerce initiatives to get many more people vaccinated, Solomon Water has announced a five percent discount on all domestic water and waste water account payments beginning from October 1 until December 31 this year, Solomon Water said in a media statement yesterday.

All postpaid and cashwater customers who received their first Covid shot or are fully vaccinated are eligible for the discount if they show their vaccination card when they pay their bills at any Solomon Water cashier outlets or electronically (electronic payers are to present their vaccination cards subsequently to Solomon Water’s Customer Care team). Customers are advised that the discount is one time only and applies to those who have had one or two vaccinations.

The 5% discount is in addition to other smaller prizes such as branded drinking bottles, bags, umbrellas, pens and USB drives that Solomon Water is contributing to the Solomon Islands Chamber of Commerce “Bisnis For Vaccines” campaign.

The campaign is to encourage and drive vaccination amongst all Solomon islanders as Solomon Islands continues its fight against COVID-19.

The “Bisnis For Vaccines” campaign will reward anyone who received their first jab or has been fully vaccinated with prizes to be drawn in coming months.

CEO Ian Gooden says Solomon Water is happy to support SICCI and government in this important campaign to protect Solomon Islanders against the coronavirus.

“We are participating in this campaign by donating some small prizes, but more importantly we are offering all customers who come to pay their water accounts a 5% discount if they show their vaccination card.

“Solomon Water has over 14,000 customers and this campaign is to encourage customers to get vaccinated and also to reward them by saving themselves some money.”

–SOLOMON WATER PRESS