Gov’t and Malaita to work on SCALE

The national government and the Malaita provincial government have expressed their commitment to work together on the USAID SCALE Project.

This was following a series of meetings held between the National Government, the Malaita Provincial Government (MPG), the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and other stakeholders.

The series of meetings included a stakeholder dialogue on the SCALE programme jointly hosted by the Ministry of National Planning and Development Coordination (MNPDC) and USAID and followed by a courtesy call on the Executive members of the Malaita provincial government.

The stakeholder dialogue on the SCALE programme discussed progress in rollout of the SCALE Programme as well as governance and coordination arrangements to ensure effective and efficient delivery of the programme.

The National Government delegation also took the opportunity to pay a courtesy call to Hon. Glen Waneta.

Hon. Glen Waneta thanked the Government Delegation for the courtesy call and the debriefing after the SCALE Project meeting.

He acknowledged this as one of the first meetings between the National Government and Malaita Provincial Government on the USAID SCALE project.

He added that the SCALE project if successfully carried out in Malaita, could be a model project in other provinces.

Further, Deputy Secretary for the MNPDC, Travis Ziku conveyed his appreciation to the MPG executive for the opportunity to dialogue and encouraged MPG to work together with the National Government and other stakeholders, for the successful implementation of the SCALE Project.

He stated that a Draft Implementing Agreement, which the Government is working on with the USAID, is being worked on and will be finalized for Cabinet Approval.

The team also took the opportunity to highlight the Solomon Islands Aid Management and Development Cooperation Policy and the Partnership Framework for Effective Development Cooperation.

The Aid Management and Development Cooperation Policy provides guidance on how donors and development partners should engage with government in ensuring effective aid delivery in line with the Paris Principles of Aid Effectiveness and other relevant international and regional frameworks for effective development cooperation.

National Consultant in the Office of the Prime Minister and Cabinet, Bernard Bataánisia, also expressed gratitude to the MPG executive the meeting and added that the SCALE meeting in Auki presented a Golden Opportunity for the National Government, MPG and all stakeholders to work together to maximize opportunities provided under the USAID SCALE Project.

Bata’anisia added that effective collaboration amongst all stakeholders is of paramount importance.

Glen Waneta and Peter Taraumae expressed their appreciation to the Government Delegation for the briefing and clarifications made in the meeting, on the funding process, and alignment with Government policies, which will set the course and direction for further follow up meetings and engagements between National Government and Malaita Provincial Government.

The Government delegation comprised of Senior Government Officials from the Office of the Prime Minister and Cabinet, Ministry of National Planning and Development Coordination and the Ministry of Provincial Government and Institutional Strengthening.

–OPMC PRESS