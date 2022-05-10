Solomon Power opens Anthony Saru branch

Advertise with Islandsun

Share

Solomon Power (SP) opened its new office at the ground floor of the Anthony Saru building at Pt. Cruz, Today.

The new office is located on the western side of the building facing the National Museum. It will provide cashiering and customer services.

“I would like to congratulate not only the contractor and NPF for allowing us this room, but to all the staff at Solomon Power for making this a reality,” Mr David Quan, Chairman of the Solomon Power Board of Directors, said in his speech.

The Property Manager for SINPF, Mr Kenneth Bo’o also said that the opening of the office is very significant in many aspects.

“Solomon Power has chosen the right spot and we have been waiting for this for a long time.” The office was refurbished by Vanua Holdings who were able to carry out the work required within budget and time given.

This will make it easier Solomon Power’s valuable customers around the Western and Central side of Honiara to access these services.

“I know for our customers in the Solomons, it’s a challenging time, fuel prices are up globally, inflation is up and it’s going to be a challenging few months ahead.

Nonetheless Solomon Power stands ready to provide service to all our customers,” the CEO of Solomon Power, Donald Kiriau re-iterates in his speech.

The opening hours will be as follows:

Mondays to Wednesday: 8am to 4pm Thursdays & Fridays: 8am to 6.30pm Saturdays: 9am to 2pm

Solomon Power is all about nation building and we see this as a way of serving our customers and improving accessibility to our good customers.

So when you are in the Pt. Cruz area, you can now top up your cash power or see our Customer Services officers who will be ready to serve you.

—SIEA