Solomon Ports major project held back due to covid-19

BY JARED KOLI

COVID-19 has held back the development of Solomon Ports’ mega investment and development project at its commercial development site in Honiara.

This is according to Solomon Ports Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Eranda Kotelawala during an interview with Island Sun recently.

The state-owned enterprise has proposed the development of a mega complex at its commercial site next to the Ports Shed which is now used as car park.

“Because of Covid-19, the investment climate is not yet settled that is what push that complex back for a little while.

“But perhaps we will start it next year when the economy is back to normal because we need couple more investors for that complex as it is going to be a mega investment and development project,” said Kotelawala.

Solomon Ports is one of the most profitable state-owned enterprise this year focus on improving and enhancing our country’s domestic terminal facilities, in Honiara and Noro Ports in the first instance.

According to its website, its work programme for 2021 include:

• Construction of new jetties;

• Rehabilitation and renovation of existing jetties;

• Beautification of the ports area;

• Installation of proper Entry and Exit gates;

• Improvement of the whole Domestic Terminal; and

• Anchoring of Mooring buoys.

Last week, Solomon Ports unveiled the concept design of the new seaport terminal it will build at the Ports Shed which houses the shipping services office.

CEO Mr Kotelawala said the construction of the biggest and widest jetty by their engineering team is going on.