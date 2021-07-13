SINU owed $88m in outstanding fees

Advertise with Islandsun

By EDDIE OSIFELO

SOLOMON Islands National University (SINU) has incurred a total of $88 million in outstanding fees since 2019.

This is derived from the $38.4 million on MPs outstanding fees and $49. 7 million on private sponsored students.

Minister of Education and Human Resources, Lanelle Tanangada confirmed this in Parliament yesterday when asked by Leader of Opposition Matthew Wale.

Tanangada said the $38.4 million comes out from the total arrears of $93 million and represents 41.1 percent.

She said $49.7 million were also derived from total arrears of $93 million and represents 53.3 percent.

However, Tanangada said some of the arrears have accumulated since 2019.

Further to that, the Minister said under the 2021 budget, the Government has allocated $22 million for operation and $30 million capital costs.

She said to date, SIG has released three quarters that is $16.5 million for operation and $10 million for capital.

Member of Parliament for West Are Are, John Manenioru asked if SINU has any policy to help students at this time of economic hardship due to the impact of Covid 19.

Minister Tanangada said the policy that the ministry through SINU tries to review is as of second semester students can pay units, they can afford rather than five courses.

However, she said by doing that student will take longer time to study at SINU.

Parliament has been adjourned until Thursday 29th July 2021.