Solomon Cup opening today

By Taromane Martin

THE opening ceremony for the 2020 Solomon Cup Challenge will take place today at the Lawson Tama Stadium in Honiara.

The opening ceremony will kick off at 5pm today and will finish at 8pm, the Solomon Islands Football Federation (SIFF) confirmed.

SIFF in a statement said this will be the first time the country’s biggest football competition to stage an opening ceremony which is open to the public and fans.

The federation said the 10 participating Provincial Football Association (PFA) teams will be present and it is mandatory for all the teams to attend as they will be in their official dress codes and led by traditional dancers into the pitch.

A theme song for the tournament will also be performed during the ceremony and will be performed live by Alex Waimora, Junior Houkarawa and Micah Lea’alafa.

“The opening will be live stream on this page for fans in the provinces and abroad,” SIFF stated.

The teams representing 10 Provincial Football Associations (PFAs) across the country were divided into two groups of five teams each for the group stage of the 2020 Solomon Cup.

Group A: Malaita Eagles, Western Tomoko, Temotu Arrows, Lauru Kuvojo, Guadalcanal Hornets

Group B: Central Shield, Makira Ulawa Kakamora, Honiara Warriors, Renbel Chiefs, Isabel Frigates

Matches for the 2020 Solomon Cup will kick off this Saturday with two matches and will continue on Sunday at the Lawson Tama.

Matches for Saturday will see Temotu Arrows taking on Lauru Kuvojo at 2pm followed by Western Tomoko taking on defending champions Malaita Eagles at 4pm.

Sunday’s actions will see Renbel Chiefs taking on Makira Ulawa Kakamora at 2pm while Honiara Warriors squares off with Isabel Frigates at 4pm.

Pool matches will continue on throughout next week and will complete on Monday December 7. Knockout stages for the tournament will kick off Wednesday December 9 with the semifinals before the grand final match schedule for Saturday December 12.

Schedule for the 2020 Solomon Cup Challenge meanwhile are as follows

