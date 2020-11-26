High risk repa-flights scheduled for January 2021

Advertise with Islandsun

BY MAVIS Nishimura PODOKOLO

ALL repatriation flights for high-risk countries have been planned for January 2021, says Dr Jimmie Rodgers, Secretary to Prime Minister.

Rodgers uttered this during a recent covid-19 radio talkback show.

“We are planning to repatriate students that in the high-risk countries in January 2021to bring them home in December is difficult.

“The planning for December scheduling is for Fiji and PNG and Manila.

“But in January we will be definitely looking at planning the flights and is already progressing we will not wait for January to plan,” he said,

Rodgers said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and External Trade (MFAET) is already looking at possible links to bring them home.

“Those are not the only flights but we are looking at planning some more,” he said.

Rodgers said, “currently the emphasis is on low risk countries. This is to bring those in low risk countries and also those in high risk countries but who we have been quarantined is to be reasonably low risk by the time when they come over, for instance those in Philippines.”

Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare in his national address said the Oversight Committee is scheduling other repatriation flights with a focus on low risk countries over the December and January 2021 period.

