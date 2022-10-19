Sogavare proclaims King Yeshua to reign

Advertise with Islandsun

BY NED GAGAHE

PRIME Minister Manasseh Sogavare has declared King Yeshua, Lion of the tribe of Judah, Jesus Christ to reign in Solomon Islands.

Mr Sogavare boldly made the proclamation when he addressed the All Pacific Arise and Sukkot 30th anniversary celebration in Honiara on Monday.

The PM’s proclamation was received with overwhelming praise and worshiping.

It was then sealed off with a signing and was witnessed by seven Pacific nations and Dr George Annadorai, president of Asia Shalom.

“Today the great day of the Feast of Tabernacles, the day that the Prime Minister of Solomon Islands Manasseh Damukana Sogavare signed and declare Jesus as the King of Kings and Lord of Lords.

“This day will be written down in the history of Solomon Islands both in the physical and in the spiritual realm and witnessed by seven South Pacific nation’s representatives.” A statement by the APA said.

Seven Pacific nations were represented at the event including Australia, New Zealand. The Pacific nations are Vanuatu, Papua New Guinea, New Caledonia, Niue, Fiji and Samoa.

The event was celebrated from October 9-18. Had attracted a sizeable audience at the Maranatha Hall, East of Honiara.

In the Solomon Islands participants had come all the way from all the nine provinces for the celebration.

The absolute majority being from Malaita in particular the Northern region where the prayer movement was birthed in 1991.

In his keynote address Sogavare said:

“I can only proclaim to you this day that Solomon Islands has a new Prime Minister and He is King Yeshua, Lion of the tribe of Judah, Jesus Christ. I am his servant, a humble steward for His Glory and His Glory alone.”

“First of all, I give thanks, praise and honor to the Creator, Our Father, Our Almighty and Eternal God. I stand here before HIM with the greatest humility.

“On behalf of the Government and the people of Solomon Islands, I also wish to warmly welcome our brother and sisters who have travelled from afar to our shores to be part of this historical event.”

“I am truly blessed to stand here today in the presence of God Almighty and this congregation bearing witness to this historical proclamation. It is my conviction that it is by divine design that this historical event is hosted here in Solomon Islands. It is the will of God Almighty.

“On the outset, I am obliged to reaffirm the blue print of Solomon Islands in God; and hereby make the declaration under the preamble of the Solomon Islands National Constitution, and I quote;

“We the people of Solomon Islands, proud of the wisdom and the worthy customs of our ancestors, mindful of our common and diverse heritage and conscious of our common destiny, do now, under the guiding hand of God, establish the sovereign democratic state of Solomon Islands.

“Furthermore, our national anthem is a prayer, a prayer for a united country where we are all equal before God. It is a prayer for unity, joy, peace and progress. A prayer for the manifestation of a nation united through God’s guiding hand where men shall brothers be, make nation see.”