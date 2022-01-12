Small Malaita launches phase 2 of road project

Advertise with Islandsun

The Small Malaita Constituency (SMC) has successfully launched the second phase of their road infrastructure programme.

A media statement from the constituency office said the event, held on January 3, 2022 at Rorongo, was witnessed by the Member of Parliament for SMC Rick Hou, the SAO, Mr David Mane representing Malaita Province, chiefs, church leaders, heads of landowning groups and hundreds of constituents from the Asimae and Asimeuri Wards particularly from the nearby Iola including Korutalaupeine, Korutalaumweimwei, Kalapea, Louatowa-Haitataimwane and Ueniusupeine.

The ceremony began with the escorting of MP Hou and other invited guests by the Rorongo Women’s band.

A short church service was followed by speeches and feasting,

Hou was the Guest of Honour and in his keynote address he said the primary goal of the SMC development plan is to improve the socio-economic wellbeing of the rural people by providing access to government service and to provide the enabling environment for more economic opportunities.

He said the primary objective of the road infrastructure programme has been achieved.

“Today the communities of Tetele, Ou’oumatawa, Tapa’atewa, Ruru’uhe, Rorongo and Likimaea have direct road access to Matangasi Port. Now you can reach the Sea Port and Afio Government Station within 30 minutes.”

He further highlighted that once phase II is completed people from Asimeuri Ward in the eastern side of the island will also access government services.

“Today also marks another milestone – we are embarking on Phase II of the Road Programme. When completed, all communities between Walande and Roone will be connected with Matangasi Port and Afio Admin Centre. This will further enhance achieving our primary goal – to provide access to services. So we have every reason to celebrate this day.”

The statement said Part 2 is the main highlight of the programme that is, the dedication and blessing of machineries and the project team which took place at Rorongo Field where phase 1 terminates.

Officiating the dedication service was the Chief Elder of Asimeuri Association, Pr Felix Holo.

The programme ended with the cutting of ribbon by MP Hou, Chief Elder Asimeuri, Provincial representative and Land Owner representative to officially declare the launching of construction work for Phase II.

–SMCO PRESS