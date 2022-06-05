Slow start for schools in Mala

Advertise with Islandsun

BY SAMIE WAIKORI

Auki

A week into date of resumption for schools across the country, and schools into Malaita are yet to settle down for classes.

Chief Education Officer (CEO) for Malaita Education Authority (Malaita EA), Andy Siarani told this to the paper yesterday.

He said his office is yet to receive reports from schools around the province on the beginning of their classes as the academic year begins.

Siarani said for schools in Auki, they are slowly beginning classes; he hopes classes will be fully operational next week.

He said all school heads, teachers, students and parents already know that the national ministry of education (MEHRD) had issued May 30 as the date for schools in the country to reopen.

He adds that there is no excuse for school heads, teachers and parents in Malaita because MEHRD had announced the date of resumption since April.

Siarani also said that school calendar for the year had also issued to help teachers organise their teaching lessons and programme for the year.

He call on teachers, students and parents that academic classes for the year begins and they should set in motion after the long school rest and be in schools.

Siarani said Malaita EA will continue to liaise through its Principal Education Officers (PEOs) from each regions of the province on other upcoming school programs for the year.