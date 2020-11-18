Six more nurses suspended

BY MAVIS NISHIMURA PODOKOLO
SIX nurses were suspended yesterday for misconduct in office following the sit-in protest over covid-19 allowance claims.
This follows the first eight who were senior nurses at the national referral hospital and Honiara City clinics, having been suspended last week over the nurses’ Oct-30 sit-in protest for covid-19 allowance.
These nurses have been serving the country’ health sector.
Two of the six suspended nurses received their suspension letter yesterday; the other nurses will get theirs today.
These letters were from the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Health and Medical Services (MHMS) Pauline McNeil.
Nurses staged a sit-in protest asking government for covid-19 allowance from October 30-31. Government responded by suspending the nurses’ association (SINA) and suspending eight senior nurses who were association workers.
Yesterday’s suspension brings the total number of nurse casualties to 14.
Government has since justified its communist style suppression by accusing the nurses as putting their interests above that of the country during these hard covid-19 times, thereby warranting the suspensions.