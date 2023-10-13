Missing fishermen from Mala escape ordeal

Advertise with Islandsun

BY SAMIE WAIKORI

AUKI

TWO fishermen from Lilisiana village near Auki town in Malaita province who went missing on a fishing trip weeks ago had been found.

They were reported to have been found in Choiseul province and responsible authorities are currently working on their repatriation to Malaita.

PPC Malaita, superintendent Lesley Kili confirmed to SunAuki in an interview yesterday that the duo is in good condition after recovering from their ordeal.

He said the fishermen went on a fishing trip to Ramos Island on Tuesday 26th Sept. The trip supposed to last two days expecting back in Auki on Thursday that week.

However, PPC Kili said they didn’t make it on Thursday and relatives waited until Saturday evening that the matter was reported to Auki police.

He said on Sunday 1st Oct members of Auki police searched coastal areas of north Malaita and the search-quest was only was only unsuccessful.

Kili said Auki police issued a call during that time to coastal communities in Isabel and north Malaita to look out for the missing fishermen.

He said just recently, Auki police received report that the duo was found by communities in Choiseul province.

Kili thanked the communities and Choiseul police for rescuing them supports provided in recovering the fishermen from their ordeal.

He appealed that whilst the duo will reunite with families soon, fishermen in the province must be cautious on weather before going out to the sea.