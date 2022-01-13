SIVF AND SINIS SIGN MOU

Advertise with Islandsun

BY ELTON LONARATHA JNR

THE Solomon Islands Volleyball Federation has become the first sporting federation to sign a Memorandum of Understanding with the newly established Solomon Islands National Institute of Sports (SINIS)- High Performance.

The MOU is to outline all of the support services and programs, along with assistance in areas of training facility and equipment access, coach and athlete scholarships and a range of capacity building programs of which have not been offered in Solomon Islands before SINIS was established.

“SINIS High – Performance congratulated the SIVF President Morris Maitaki and his executive for taking the lead, and looking forward to supporting their athletes,” a SINIS statement reads

SIVF president Morris Maitaki expressed his acknowledgement following the signing of the MOU with the SINIS-HP yesterday.

Maitaki said he would like to thank the SINIS Director for the support after a long wait for such to happen.

“Not forgetting everyone who are involved in this partnership as we understand this is a long process and finally, we have made it successfully today and I’m glad we could sign,” the President said.

He said the next focus is to carry on further with the definition of the agreement contained in this MOU.

“After this signing our eyes is on watch for the next year’s games, whilst the bottom line is the national federation’s preparation towards the event.

“This has been the missing part in team Solomon in any games and we look forward for the support of the High-Performance centre as we work towards achieving the medal prospect in 2023.

“I’m confident enough that with this agreement, our federation including the other NFs will be well prepared before the PG2023 comes,” Maitaki said.