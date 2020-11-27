SINU council refers VC visa rejection to court

Advertise with Islandsun

By EDDIE OSIFELO

SOLOMON Islands National University (SINU) Council through its legal counsel has lodged an application to the High Court for a judicial review over the visa issues involving Vice Chancellor Dr Ganesh Chand and four other expatriates.

This was after the Minister of Commerce, Industry, Labour and Immigration, Clezy Rore upheld the decision of Commissioner of Labour Josiah Manehia to reject the work permit of VC Chand and four other expats.

Minister of Education and Human Resources, Lannelle Tanangada confirmed to Parliament earlier this week when asked by Leader of Opposition Matthew Wale on the issue.

Tanangada said the case is before the court and may take sometimes before the outcome is expected.

Furthermore, she said the Council meeting dated July 29 on basis on audit committee findings and council working committee, they resolved that the allegations against the incumbent Vice Chancellor were unsubstantiated and does not warrant dismissal of his employment contract with SINU.

“The decision of the council was conveyed to the two associations through their lawyer.

“SINU Council also recognised the staff unions when submitted their constitutions in 2015. Thereafter their existence as a union have been questioned,” she said.

“However, in my view it may not be proper for me to comment on the legality of the two SINU staff unions to represent the members as the trade union issue since it is a matter before the High Court and will be on Friday 27th November,” she added.

Lecturers Association of SINU (LASINU) and SINU General Staff Association (SINUGSA) are representing the staffs in the SINU saga.

However, Tanangada said the VC and the four expatriate staff have taken their leave on 19th November and have returned to Fiji on a repatriation flight.

The Acting VC is looking after the office until the visa issue of the VC is resolved.

The semester two will end in early 2021 due to the impact of the covid-19 that affected the start of classes.

