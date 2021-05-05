Sinopharm vaccine update on emergency use soon

Advertise with Islandsun

BY MAVIS N PODOKOLO

THE country is expecting World Health Organisation approval for Sinopharm vaccine emergency use soon, says Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare.

“We expect some updates from WHO regarding its approval for Sinopharm vaccine emergency use soon,” Sogavare said.

He said national covid-19 vaccine technical working group of the Ministry of Health is preparing its presentation on the approval of the Sinopharm to the National Drug, Medicine and Therapeutic Committee to be submitted as soon as the WHO approval process comes through.

Sogavare said 50,000 doses provided by China are kept at the National Medical Store. The government is closely monitoring the WHO approval process for this vaccine.

Further to that he said the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine that have rolled out had been approved by WHO and is in use in many countries. Based on the WHO approval, this vaccine is safe and so far in Solomon Islands, they had not yet seen serious side effects

Sogavare said like all other vaccines and medicines, the AstraZeneca vaccine does have mild side effects in some people following the vaccination. These side effects may include light-headedness, dizziness, mild headaches or tiredness and sweating. These side effects usually pass within 24 hours, and some are relieved by taking paracetamol.

“Since roll out of COVID-19 vaccination in the country, there has not been any cases of Anaphylaxis, which is the severe form of reaction or allergy to the vaccine. Such reactions would normally occur within 15 to 30 minutes of receiving the vaccination,” he said.