SIG scholarship results in April

BY MAVIS N PODOKOLO

NAMES of successful applicants of the Solomon Islands Government online scholarship will be released next month, April.

James Bosamata, deputy secretary to Ministry of Education and Human Resources Development, confirmed this in a talkback show on Sunday.

“Hopefully next month on April list of shortlisted candidates will be released. These shortlisted candidates will then receive emails requesting them to upload their medical and police clearance.

“At the moment they are on the selection process,” said Bosamata.

He said as far as SITESA (division within the education ministry which deals with scholarships) is concerned, the application due date has already passed. No hard copy of the scholarship is accepted.

Bosamata further explained that some queries about medical and police clearance have been received.

“If you are one of the applicants there is a portal on this system and it has admission field.

“Meaning in that space you are required upload your admission to the portal field system if you have admission from any institution.

“But at the moment the system is yet to send back emails requestion for these two documents mentioned to shortlisted applicants above.

“At the moment the system is yet to reach that particular stage,” he said.