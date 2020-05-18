SIFF starts organizing

Advertise with Islandsun

Domestic leagues returns July

By Taromane Martin

DOMESTIC football competitions in the Solomon Islands is likely to resume in July as the Solomon Islands Football Federation looks to resume its football programs.

SIFF like the other national sporting federations had been forced to suspend all their activities due to the COVID-19 pandemic that has brought all sports activities around the world to a standstill.

The federation on Friday had announced that they are looking at kicking off the women’s premier football league sometime in July depending on the current COVID-19 state of emergency that will also end the same month.

In preparation for the resumptions of their programs, SIFF Chief Executive Officer Mr Leonard Paia said the SIFF Executive have approved that staff who have been working from home will return to work as of this week.

Mr Paia also highlighted that SIFF is fortunate to have FIFA and OFC backing during this tiring period.

“The SIFF Executive has approved that staff will work a minimum of two days a week to prepare for the return of competitions and other football activities when the government lifts the State of Emergency in Honiara

“I am pleased to say that we still have money from FIFA funding to keep us going during this challenging time,” the CEO said.

With these new plans now in place, SIFF said they will continue to take all necessary precautions and steps as recommended by the government to help ensure the safety of the wider football community.

“The wellbeing of players is our highest priority and we are following all guidelines and recommendations from responsible ministries of the government as well as health authorities,” the federation said.

Meanwhile SIFF Technical Director Moses Toata confirmed that all football course and workshops will start next month while the new season of the Telekom Soccer League will likely kick off in August.

The Youth Leagues will resume when schools re-opens while training for the men’s national team is still postponed due to the COVID-19 situation.

“We will continue to deliver our education courses in the provinces as of next month, June and onwards,” SIFF Technical Director Moses Toata said.

“Referees courses should start in June and the centre of implemented once all clubs start to organizes themselves after the competition, all our competition will be aligned to the OFC competitions calendar changes due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I know the SOE will end in July so the TSL is proposed to start in August. Youth Leagues are still deferred until all students returned to schools.

“Women’s football leagues will start in July while futsal league is still deferred to a later date unless the government lifts the restrictions of the SOE in Honiara,” Toata explained.

