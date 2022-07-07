SIEC holds election training for Auki media

Advertise with Islandsun

BY SAMIE WAIKORI

Auki

A team from the Solomon Islands Electoral Commission office has successfully conducted a half day Media Accreditation and Code of Conduct training for media personnel in Auki yesterday.

A total of six media personnel, four from the mainstream outlets, Island Sun, Solomon Star and SIBC and two from social media Face book groups, Malaita Issue and Malaita News have attended the training.

The training is part of SIEC’s preparation for the upcoming two by-elections for West Kwaio constituency and provincial ward 18 of East Kwaio constituency.

The training was aimed at enhancing the capacity of media on the important role they play to disseminate fair and proper information to public on the election events.

During the training, the media personnel were briefed on SIEC organizational structure, election process, SIEC code of conduct for media and election advocacy.

These areas are important to the media personnel to provide them with fair understanding on what to do when executing their election reporting.

Particularly, for election process and election code of conduct to guide them on how best they could carry out their work in accordance to the required standard.

Media personnel in Auki thanked SIEC for the training and coordination they have with the Media in Solomon Islands on election activities.

Auki media looks forward to working together with SIEC and people in West Kwaio constituency and provincial ward 18 of East Kwaio constituency in the coming by-elections.