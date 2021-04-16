SICCI condemns brutal attack on business owner

The Solomon Islands Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SICCI) strongly condemns the brutal attack on a member of the business community this week in Honiara.

The attack resulted in the death of the 44-year-old business owner, a female Chinese national, and member of the Chinese community in Solomon Islands.

In a press statement yesterday, SICCI condemned the alleged killing and called on individuals to respect the rule of law, including assisting the Police in their investigation to serve justice to family and relatives.

“It is truly sad that we are seeing tragic events like this happening in our society,” says Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Ms Natalina Hong.

“I strongly condemn such a heinous act. Criminality in every form, but especially those that a brazen enough to attack ordinary hard-working people without consideration of their family and lives must be condemned by all of us. Each of us are responsible for the safety of our community and must stand with each other in these uncertain times. People must respect the law, properties and more importantly each other,” she added.

The Chamber described the attack as uncalled for, unnecessary, and must be prevented at all cost anywhere else in the country.

“Businesses play a crucial role in providing services and supporting the local communities, as such, we should all work together to ensure that businesses continue to operate, and provide services to our people, and this includes ensuring safety of businesses at all times,” Hong said.

As the peak body representing businesses in the country, SICCI is calling on the relevant authorities to ensure that the alleged perpetrator or perpetrators are identified, arrested and face the full force of the law.

In the meantime, SICCI affirms its support to the Royal Solomon Islands Police Force (RSIPF) and other stakeholders in maintaining law and order and in carrying out their investigation.

The Chamber has confidence in the RSIPF to undertake a thorough investigation and apprehend those responsible.

SICCI encourages the general public to assist police in their investigation and calls on the public to respect the law and for unity in the society.

On behalf of the Board, Secretariat and our members of the private sector, we conveyed our sincere condolences to the immediate family of the deceased and to the wider Chinese business community in Solomon Islands.

–SICCI MEDIA