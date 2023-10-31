SI to sign SAMOA agreement in Apia, Samoa

Advertise with Islandsun

Share

BY EDDIE OSIFELO

SOLOMON Islands has reaffirmed its commitment to sign the Small Island Developing States Accelerated Modalities of Action (SAMOA) agreement during an upcoming meeting in Apia, Samoa.

Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare confirmed this decision during his opening address at the 19th Regional Meeting (Pacific Region) of the ACP-EU Joint Parliamentary Assembly in Honiara.

Sogavare stated that the cabinet has granted approval for the Minister of Foreign Affairs and External Trade to sign the SAMOA agreement. Additionally, the cabinet has tasked the ministry with facilitating the ratification and application of the agreement after its signing.

The Prime Minister emphasized the importance of this agreement, highlighting that the partnership between the Organisation of African, Caribbean, and Pacific States (OACPS) and the European Union is expected to deepen cooperation between member countries over the next two decades. This collaboration aims to advance common interests in various areas outlined in the agreement, such as human rights, democracy, governance, peace and security, human and social development, inclusive sustainable economic growth, environmental sustainability, climate change, and migration and mobility.

The SAMOA agreement, formally known as the Small Island Developing States Accelerated Modalities of Action (SAMOA Pathway), was adopted at the Third International Conference on Small Island Developing States (SIDS) in Apia, Samoa, in September 2014. SIDS encompass countries in regions including the Caribbean, Pacific, and Indian Ocean, facing distinctive challenges due to their small size, geographical isolation, vulnerability to climate change, and limited resources.

This international agreement provides a framework for addressing the sustainable development challenges specific to SIDS, recognizing their vulnerabilities and development needs. It outlines a roadmap for action in areas such as climate change, sustainable energy, disaster risk reduction, and access to financing for development. The SAMOA agreement aligns with the broader global sustainable development agenda, particularly the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and its Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The SAMOA agreement will succeed the previous Cotonou Agreement, which governs relations between the European Union (EU) and the African, Caribbean, and Pacific Group of States (ACP). The Cotonou Agreement, named after the city of Cotonou in Benin where it was signed in June 2000, has undergone various revisions and extensions, with the most recent extension in effect until 2023.