SI MAKES PROGRESS

Objectives in national development strategy achieved

By EDDIE OSIFELO

Solomon Islands has made progress in achieving the five objectives of the National Development Strategy 2016-2036.

The give objectives are Economic Growth, Human Development, Social Services and Infrastructure, Environmental Sustainability, and Good Governance.

Speaking at the launching of the NDS 2016-2035 in Honiara yesterday, Ministry of National Planning and Development Coordination permanent secretary, Susan Sulu said the Gross Domestic Product growth is projected to increase from 3.5 percent in 2020 to 5 percent in 2025 and 7 percent by 2030, but the country is currently a little off-target.

Furthermore, she said poverty alleviation is being achieved across the whole of Solomon Islands, and efforts are being made to improve clean water, access to electricity, and access to quality health and education.

Further to that, Sulu said disaster risk management and response, as well as climate change adaptation and mitigation, are also areas of progress.

However, Sulu said the lack of updated data and information and weak monitoring and evaluation systems pose a challenge in tracking progress accurately.

But she reminded all stakeholders that the end goal is to improve the lives of the people of Solomon Islands.