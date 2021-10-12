SI lack capacity to treat covid-19 outbreak: Ghabu

Advertise with Islandsun

BY MAVIS N PODOKOLO

SOLOMON Islands does not have the capacity to handle a covid-19 outbreak in the country if there should be any, says Dr Jones Ghabu.

Ghabu, senior consultant physician at the National Referral Hospital and head of internal medicine department, said this yesterday

“As someone working in the hospital and is treating people daily we do not have the capacity to treat outbreak in the country.

“This is the very reason why I appeal to you all to please; we must prevent COVID-19 entering the country and prevent community transmission to happen,” he said.

“If we cannot prevent it and COVID-19 came into the country either I watch you dead or you watch me dead that is the truth about our current situation.”

He on the same note calls for all to continue following strategies put in place by the Ministry of Health Medical Services.