Sentencing on water tank case adjourned

BY JENNIFER KUSAPA

Sentencing for two Isabel men convicted for stealing 36 water tanks belonging to the Rural Water Supplies and Sanitation Hygiene in 2017 has adjourned to April 12.

Their sentence was supposed to have been made on Tuesday this week but the presiding Magistrate moved it for next week.

Wilson Innie Hiro and Hilly Manasseh faced 28 counts of simple larceny and were found guilty after a trial was conducted in the Honiara Magistrate Court.

The only pending issue is for the court to deliver its sentence on both men.

The two men were found guilty by the court for collecting 36 water tanks on different dates at Island Tanks Ltd and selling them to other people.

The court heard during the trial that in April 2016, two payments totaling up to $194,600 were made for two projects, one for Guadalcanal Plains Palm Oil Limited (GPPOL) and the other for Renbel.

It was also heard that the two payments, $99,340 for the GPPOL Project and $95,260 for the Kanaba project in Renbel were paid to Island Tanks.

Those tanks were however never delivered to the Rural Water Supplies and Sanitation Hygiene (RWASH)/Ministry of Health and Medical Services warehouse.

The two were earlier entered not guilty pleas and a trial was conducted on their which they were found guilty of their actions.

Public Solicitor’s lawyers Rodney Manebosa and Daniel Kwalai represent the two accused while the Office of the Director Public Prosecutions appears for the crown.

The two are currently on bail awaiting their sentence.