Sentencing for former POB teller moved for Monday next week

BY ROMINAH FAKA

Sentencing for former POB officer Shuyee Eli Yan has been suspended for Monday next week.

The sentencing was initially scheduled for 8th of April, however, the presiding magistrate had not finalised the judgement.

Shuyee pleaded guilty last month to 16 charges; four forgery counts and 12 larceny by servant counts.

Allegations had said the offences occurred between June 28, 2021 and August 26, 2022, when Yan worked for POB.

Prosecution said Yan had stolen a large amount of money from Saibuloa Landowners Association’s account by transferring through interest banking to the accounts of other POB customers or users.

The allegations said those customers would then withdraw the money from their account and give the money to Yan.

The prosecution said she received a total of $299,500 after giving commissions to the customers who had helped her in her activity.

The $299,500 was never recovered.

Prosecution also said Yan forged a document namely Application to Release Dormant Account Status of the Dangi Tughu account that contained the forged signatures of the three signatories of the Dangi Tughu account.

Yan also reportedly forged a letter titled Authorization to Transferring of Funds from Dangi Tughu account to Saibuloa Landowners Association account that contains forged signatories of Dangi Tughu account.

She also forged a POB withdrawal slip of $25,000 under the Dangi Tughu account that contained forged signatures of the two signatories of the Dangi Tughu account.

Vernon Taupongi of Public Prosecution appears for the Crown and PSO appears for the accused.

