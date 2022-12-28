Schools to resume Jan 23

Advertise with Islandsun

BY NED GAGAHE

ALL schools throughout the country are expected to resume classes by January 23, 2023.

This is according to the approved school calendar 2023 released by the Ministry of Education and Human Resource Development (MEHRD) recently.

MEHRD says that 2023 school calendar will only run for three terms ending on Friday, October 27, 2023.

This is to make way for the 2023 Pacific Games that will begin on November 19 until December 2, 2023.

“As schools look forward to having their end of year holidays, be informed that 2023 school academic year starts on the 23rd of January.

According to the 2023 calendar schools term one will run for 13 weeks, beginning on Monday 23 January and ended on Friday 21 April 2023.

Term two will also run for another 13 weeks beginning on Monday 1st May 2023 and ended on Friday 28 July 2023.

Then there will be a four-week break for term two beginning on Monday 31 July and ends on Friday 25 August 2023.

Term three will run for only nine weeks beginning on Monday 28 August, 2023 to Friday 27 October, 2023.

Term three break will run for 11 weeks beginning on Monday 30th October, 2023 to Friday 12 January, 2024.