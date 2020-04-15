Schools to remain closed: Rodie

BY MAVIS NISHIMURA PODOKOLO

SCHOOLS in the country will still remain closed as the emergency period is extended another four months.

This was revealed to Island Sun on Tuesday 14th April by Franco Rodie, Permanent Secretary for Ministry of Education and Human Resources (MEHRD).

Mr Rodie said classes will remain closed due to the extension of state of public emergency which limits the ministry to not make any decisions alone but to liaise with the Prime Minister’s Office on when academic classes for this year will resume.

However, he said April 27, 2020 was the date they had marked for classes to resume but this depends on a number of things.

“Number one, it depends on the assessment of the current situation on ground and secondly the ministry will listen out for orders from PMO. This order is to resume classes or schools to remain close.

“However, one week before classes will resume, the ministry will notify education Authorities, schools, teachers and of when is the exact time for classes to begin for this year,” said Rodie.

Moreover, ministry when issuing its recent statement before the extension of the emergency period has declared all schools throughout the country closed in response to the coronavirus threat.

The statement said “all students should return to their villages and homes and to remain with their parents and guardians till further advice is received from the Ministry of Education and Human Resources Development.

“Teachers are advised to return to their homes if they feel that where they are residing now is not safe, they must seek, as advised by the Prime Minister, to use the transport available to their homes.”

The country on April 7, 2020 had its Public Emergency motion passed for a period of four months.

Advertisements