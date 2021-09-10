Samoa community aids NRH

Advertise with Islandsun

THE Solomon Island Samoa Community assisted the National Referral Hospital by making a charity donation of aluminum chairs and cleaning agents following months of fundraising.

On Thursday morning, the SI Samoa Community members met with the Chief Executive Officer, Dr George Malefosi and his team at the National Referral Hospital to hand over the assistance.

Welcoming the aid, Mr Malefosi acknowledged the support, “NRH is greatful for the aid, and the aluminium seats will support immediate needs at the ED and outpatient waiting area to replace the wooden stools which have been a focus of reports from the public.

NRH CEO Dr. George Wlson Malefoasi and SI Samoa Community Secretary, Jolynn Fepuleai

The cleaning agents fits in well with the Hospital’s infection prevention control measure.”

Malefoasi added that the NRH have had difficulties getting rid of bed bugs; hence these aluminium seats should stop their breeding and feeding on people using the seats.

The Samoa Community aid supports the NRH’s collective responsibility to deliver basic hospital service needs and attend to hospital facilities and service improvements.

This has been the focus of the SC support to Solomon Islands Communities where possible and therefore started raising funds from fundraising activities this year to help achieve their objectives.

Some of which include, Hospital resource support, Church communities and Environmental assistance projects.



Officials and some members of the public trying out the chairs at the NRH Outpatient area.

Speaking at the handover ceremony, the President of the SI Samoa Community, Mr Yohni Fepuleai said, “The charity donation to the Solomon Islands biggest hospital fulfills one objective of the SI Samoa Community, which is to provide hospital resource assistance where needed.”

He also added by thanking the NRH Staff for their persistent service to our community health, importantly the ongoing preparation and response to the national impacts of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

The Samoa Community, which comprises 11 families, aspire to continue with fundraisers with the hope of providing more assistance to those who need it the most.

The SI Samoa Community would like to sincerely thank all their sponsors and supporters for their invaluable support throughout their fundraisers.