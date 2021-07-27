Residents question fencing of access road

Spread the love









BY JARED KOLI

FENCING of a public access area at Rove, west Honiara, has prompted residents to call on the Town and Country Planning Board and the Commissioner of Lands to act and resolve the issue.

A long-time resident Morris Rapa’ai said the fencing was done last week and has blocked access road to their residences and properties.

“The Commissioner of Lands must work hard to correct this; this has becoming an issue and we are victims of this in Rove, Lower Tavio Ridge community,” Rapa’ai said.

The residents also called on the Town and Country Planning Board and the Commissioner of Lands to urgently assess the fencing of this public access.

They had written to the Clerk of the Honiara City Council and copied to the Commissioner of Lands, the Honiara Town and Country Planning Board, Mayor of Honiara and the Permanent Secretary to the Minister of Lands, Housing and Survey to resolve the issue.

“As dwellers and property owners in the area way back in the 1970s and 1980s, we are concern about the strip of land granted to Mr Bosokuru lately which included the public access to our area.

“As such we are lodging our formal complaint against the subdivision boundaries which does not take into proper consideration the normal planning regulation requirement for Honiara City,” the letter said.

It adds: “As such, we are lodging our formal complaint against the subdivision boundaries which does not take into proper consideration the normal planning regulation requirement for Honiara city.”

The residents request the authorities to re-assess the development and correct the subdivision boundaries to resolve the problem amicably.

“We would like to inform your authorities that our community has condemn this development in the strongest term and would continue to pursue all means to ensure we have proper standard access to our areas and homes,” it said.

The residents said the fencing will become a major hindrance to access their sites for development purposes.

“We hope you understand the situation and would act to resolve the issue accordingly,” the letter reads.

According to Lands and Title Act, public access as declared by the Minister responsible is not allowed for any property to be built on.

“If the authorities give this land to this person, then they did not take into account the regulation of town boundary and the legislation under the Lands and Title Act,” adds Mr Rapa’ai.

“Commissioner of Lands should revoke this because it is in a public access.”

Commissioner of Lands could not be reached for comments yesterday.

However, questions have already been furnished to his office.

Island Sun is also seeking comments from the Honiara Town and Country Planning Board.



