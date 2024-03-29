Renowned security service provider West Gate graduates more recruits

BY INDY MAEALASIA

West Gate Security Solutions Ltd concluded a two-week training for its latest cohort of 27 recruits on basic security at its NPF Plaza office.

Being one of the country’s most trusted security service provider, West Gate is currently providing security for the Ministry of Health and Medical Services and its sites, DFAT (Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade) sites, residential areas of diplomats, the NPF and Anthony Saru complex, the new Kukum Market.

The Central Bank is reportedly West Gate’s latest client.

In the recent two weeks, the private security firm facilitated its usual training to prepare recruits for deployment.

Throughout the course of the training, West Gate Director and training facilitator, renowned local security specialist Selwyn Akao delved into security professionalism.

“We covered the main duties and responsibilities of security personnel, access control and other basics of being a security guard,” Mr Akao said

Akao stressed that the training not only focussed on professionalism but also aimed to nurture the character building of each recruit to contribute back to their respective communities.

Apart from this, the training also touched on ways private security firms can support the public security agencies such as the Royal Solomon Islands Police Force in providing top-notch security service for its clients.

For this round, 26 males and one female have been thoroughly selected.

“There has been many young boys and girls especially school drop-outs who had shown interests,” Akao said.

New recruit, Ronald Alley Junior who is also a former police officer said he has learnt a lot from the training.

“A lot of the things I have learnt will help me a lot, will reshape me, looking back at my time in the police force it is mostly general as for a private security firm, you will come into contact with people directly each day,” he said.

West Gate security was established in 2022 and since then has proved its outstanding professional service, receiving a lot of praise and acclaim for its trustworthy service.