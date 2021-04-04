Renbel and U.S establish partnership

BY BEN BILUA

Gizo

UNITED States has reached out its assistance to Rennell/Bellona Province following the successful launching of development programmes on Malaita Province.

US Deputy Chief of Mission US Embassy Port Moresby, Bernand Link met with the Rennell Bellona provincial assembly on 29th March and discussed plans and projects expected to roll out in support of the country including provinces.

Both parties shared development challenges and potential development plans that would enhance Renbel province.

In an interview with this paper Premier Willy Tuhagenga said three funding opportunities have been discussed.

“We discussed a U.S25m project under the SCALE Project, Funding from Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) and Peace Corp Programme.

“Expected projects that will fall under these fundings includes; Agriculture and Infrastructure development.

“We have identified Honey Project, Tilapia Project as well as vegetable and root crop farming under the Agriculture project. These projects are focused on food security,” he said.

Tuhagenga said his executive will finalise areas that will be funded under the infrastructure development projects.

He said his executive fully supports the initiative and is looking forward to helping U.S officials when the projects roll.

“This is a new opportunity never been made in the history or the first of its kind for my province as such my executive is ready to provide the necessary support needed to facilitate and implement the proposed projects,” Tuhagenga said.

He acknowledged the people and government of United States of American and at the same time calls on both side of Renbel Provincial Government and the people of Renbel to support the programme for the betterment of the province and the country. This paper understands that Link will visit Rennell Bellona province soon