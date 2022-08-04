Registration officials urged to be ethical

Advertise with Islandsun

BY BEN BILUA

Gizo

REGISTRATION Manager of Western Province has called on voters registration officials carry out their duties in an honest and ethical manner.

Patrict Toiraena made the call during the launching of Western Province’s voters registration process on Tuesday.

“You are to provide eligible voters with equal opportunity to take part in the registration process so that they can practice their democratic rights to vote.

“There is no place for discrimination in the registration process so I appeal to all registration team to do their works with integrity and impartiality,” he said.

Toiraena also urge community leaders and other stakeholders to assist the registration team so that the registration process can run smoothly.