Recycling workshop held in Auki

BY SAMIE WAIKORI

AUKI

AUKI Market Vendors Association (AMVA) recently held a recycling workshop for 35 participants from its member communities in and around Auki town.

The workshop was activity-one of AMVA’s waste management programme which comes under the fourth phase of PPAC’s grant assistance.

The coordinator of the Waste Management Programme under AMVA, Mr. Junior Reverly said the goal of the workshop was to train participants on waste recycling.

A participant showing some of the products they made out of rice-bags during the workshop.

He adds this is important because all wastes are not merely waste and only people trained with the required knowledge and skills can help reduce waste by recycling it into usable products.

He said the focus of the workshop was on recycling empty bags of rice and participants were trained on designs and sewing them into products like shopping bags, handbags, and others.

Revelry said the two-day workshop was by facilitated by Mr. Milton Maeligeni who has been known in Auki for sewing empty bags of rice into many products, especially bags.

Participants are designing the rice-bags for sewing.

He said the workshop was an eye-opener for many participants who attended the training and they learned a lot of new ideas and skills that will help in recycling wastes in their homes.

Revelry said AMVA started to receive positive feedback from the participants as they’re going into sewing bags into products that will be put for sale in Auki as a promotion to the programme.

Sewing of rice-bag designs into products.

He said attendees of the workshop were from; Ambu, Ngaisakore, Lilisiana, Fasitoro, Kokomu, Saelo communities and members of AMVA.