Quarantined persons to be discharged

BY MAVIS NISHIMURA PODOKOLO

A number of people who had been quarantined will be discharged today (Tuesday 17th March).

Dickson Mua, Minister for Health and Medical Services confirmed this to Island Sun on Monday 16th March.

Mr Mua fell short of revealing how many will be released.

He explains that the persons to be released had been quarantined for the last 14 days according to the national travel advisory requirement, and had not exhibited coronavirus symptoms throughout.

“These individuals have been quarantined as they have been to countries exposed to the virus.

“The continuous health checks carried out by health practitioners revealed they haven’t been infected by the virus after being monitored closely for 14 days in the restricted facility.

He said apart from that, there is one person placed at the Isolation ward at the National Referral Hospital as the person was suspected to have symptoms of COVID-19.

However, health checks were carried and results turned out different from COVID-19 symptoms so the person was discharged from the isolation unit on the same day.

Meanwhile, samples and specimen of the two suspected persons who developed COVID-19 symptoms had been airlifted to Melbourne, Australia and test results will be available on Wednesday 18th and on Thursday 19th March.

One of the two suspects is a foreigner and the one is a returning resident.

Sixteen people had been quarantined, 10 in quarantine institutions and six in home-quarantine.

