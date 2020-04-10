Quarantine sites to go empty this Sunday

Advertise with Islandsun

BY MAVIS NISHIMURA PODOKOLO

ALL quarantine sites are expected to be empty this Sunday 12th April as people quarantined will be discharged this weekend due to “no coronavirus-19 (covid-19) detected”.

Speaking to Island Sun News Minister for Health and Medical Services Dickson Mua said about 40-plus individuals will be discharged this weekend and will leave the quarantined sites empty as of Sunday 12th April.

Mua said the last of self and home quarantined people remain at six, these are hospital staff and at low risk and will be completing their quarantine period on April 11, 2020.

“With regards to the number of persons at institutional quarantine facilities, there are currently 39 and the last persons would be graduating from these quarantine facilities on the 10th of April 2020- Friday this week.

“Along this line, I would like to convey my appreciation to all those who have been quarantined either at home or at the quarantine facilities for their patience and perseverance in completing the 14 days.

Mua on this note assured the public people who had been placed in quarantine was not because they were sick but because there was a risk they had been exposed to the virus while travelling through affected countries.

He said despite the quarantine sites go empty payments of rental will still be done as it was formally agreed between the landlords and the Solomon Islands government.

The secured institutional quarantine facilities used for purposes of quarantining people for 14 days upon arrival are Vimo apartments and GBR at Henderson and National Hosting Authority (NHA) at Telekom Recreational center at Panatina.

