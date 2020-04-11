Quarantine sites cleared

BY PETER ZOLEVEKE II

COVID-19 Institutional Quarantine Facilities (IQFs) in Honiara have been vacated following the release of the remaining 15 passengers after undergoing the required 14-day quarantine.

Speaking to this paper last night IQF’s Chairman, Karl Kuper confirmed the three sites, Guadalcanal Beach Resort (GBR) Solomon Islands Sports & Leadership Institution (SISLI) and VIMO facility at Henderson area, empty.

“All three sites are emptied which yesterday marked as day – 15. The passengers have gone through the medical check process and are cleared to leave the facilities,” Mr Kuper told Island Sun last night.

“The release persons showed no signs of the virus – the medical experts are of WHO standard quarantine.”

Kuper adds that now the decision on the site now rests on the cabinet to make the decision should to make a mass repatriation of overseas based students, as flights have been banned since March 29.

Meanwhile, the IQF’s Chairman applauds the National Emergency Response Team (NERT) together with the Natural Disaster Management Office (NDMO) for their work in managing the sites for incoming passengers in the past weeks.

“I would like for firstly thank the people who have been quarantined for their good behavior and cooperation during the 14 –days stay. In addition I would like to acknowledge and thank the staff of the camp management team for the commitment and dedication shown during the course of the operations and their family aswell for their understanding and support,” Kuper expressed.

Currently there are eleven specially trained NERT leading the operation in the Governments effort to defend the country from the ever-increasing threat of the Novel Coronavirus (covid-19) according to NDMO.