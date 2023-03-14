Prosecution likely to withdraw charge

Advertise with Islandsun

BY JENNIFER KUSAPA

PROSECUTION is intending to withdraw charges against three men alleged of robbing a Chinese national on January 20, 2023 due to insufficient evidence.

Yesterday court was informed that the case prosecutor will write to the Director of Public Prosecution for withdrawal of the case as there is insufficient evidence to proceed with the matter in court.

Prosecution said since the file was forwarded to their office for prosecution, there was no update on the investigation regarding the matter and also police investigators failed to provide sufficient evidence to allow prosecution to progress the matter in court.

The matter is adjourned to March 27 to allow prosecution time to seek opinion from the Director Public Prosecution about the intention to withdraw the matter.

This is the case of Sio Wale, Dickson Fitoo and Hudson Susuamae – the trio are currently charged with one count each of armed robbery.

It was alleged that the three suspects entered the building armed with bush knives.

One of the suspects wounded the victim who is a foreign national (Chinese) and they took a huge amount of money and escaped.

Police said some monies alleged to have been recovered, including 300-dollar Chinese currency was recovered with a hand bag whilst a huge amount of money is yet to be recovered.