Preparation to quarantine next batch of incoming passengers on schedule

BY MAVIS NISHIMURA PODOKOLO

PREPARATION work at the Institutional Quarantine Facilities prior to the arrival of 200-plus Solomon nationals is ongoing and on schedule.

Chairman of IQF Karl Kuper assured the nation this during a radio talkback show on 28th June.

“Preparation on schedule to accommodate nationals who are going to be repatriated as well as additional nationals who are still on their way.

“Numbers increase on this next repatriate exercise so we have secured additional facilities and my officers are working very hard in trying to putting up things as comfortable as possible,” he said.

Kuper reminded those who will be repatriated and are coming into these facilities to comply with the rules and regulations on these facilities “because these sites are first line of defense on covid in our country”.

“We want everyone to maintain order inside these facilities and adhere to the regulations that govern it,” he said.

Kuper adds, “for Gizo facility the work was completed and they now are waiting for it to be included in the orders or gazette so that it will be formerly recognized as quarantine station. And for the Noro it is near completion.”

