Premier Maka’a’s government will support National Gov’t’s moves

Advertise with Islandsun

Spread the love









The Premier of Makira Ulawa Province, Julian Maka’a has assured the Prime Minister, Manasseh Sogavare of his Government’s support for whatever programs his National Government will launch to address problems being faced in Solomon Islands.

He made the assurance at a dinner being hosted at Seaview Guest House for Prime Minister Sogavare who was the Province’s Guest of Honour on its 38th Second Appointed Day celebrations on August 5, 2021 in Kira Kira.

Mr Maka’a said Solomon Islands is “our beautiful and peaceful country, so together we must revisit our problems and support government programs to improve them”.

Prime Minister Sogavare earlier addressed the guests who included his Minister of Lands and Housing, Ishmael Avui; Minister of Mines and Energy, Bradley Tovosia; Minister of Provincial Governments and Institutional Strengthening, Rollen Seleso; Minister of Fisheries and Marine Resources and Central Makira MP, Nestor Ghiro; their Permanent Secretaries and the Commissioner of Lands; two MP backbenchers and officials of the Prime Minister’s Office; the Deputy Premier of Malaita Province; Executive Members of the Makira Ulawa Provincial Assembly and some Province’s Traditional Chiefs.

In his address, Mr Sogavare said since the Ethnic Tension decades ago, Solomon Islands including Makira Ulawa Province continued to be facing difficult years and as things were just improving, the Corona Virus – COVID-19 Pandemic hit “us in 2019 and not only us but the whole World including our international traditional donor partners organizations that have been supporting us with both technical and financial assistance”.

But he said public servants including those serving the Provincial Governments must ensure they are committed with their jobs to ensure services are delivered, adding people too must show commitment with whatever they do so that “our country can get up again”.

Mr Sogavare said as Provincial Governments are agents of the National Government, “I call on the Makira Ulawa Provincial Government to support the Re-Direction and Revitalization Programs the Government has launched in our efforts to resurrect the National Economy”.

He said the call applies to seconded public servants and direct employees of the Makira Ulawa Provincial Government.

By George Atkin – Kira Kira Correspondent