Poultry farmers and livestock officers undergoes broiler rearing training in Indonesia

BY NED GAGAHE

Twenty officials which includes 10 local poultry farmers and 10 Livestock Officers from the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock (MAL) have left the country for Indonesia to attend a month-long intensive training on broiler rearing.



The team is currently in Bath, Indonesia and have already commenced training at Indonesia Centre for Livestock training (ICLT) from 9 October – November 5th.



MAL Permanent Secretary Lottie Vaisekavea and other Senior MAL Officials were present during their departure last week.



Speaking to Island Sun PS Lottie said this is the first cohort of farmers and Livestock Officers to participate on the first of its kind training abroad.



The Permanent Secretary expressed sincere gratitude to the Government of Indonesia and Solomon Islands Government for making this possible for the farmers and MAL officials.



Mr. Vaisekavea said trip is made possible through diplomatic arrangement between the two countries.

He urged all participants to make full use of the opportunity to learn from the training.



He adds that this is just the beginning of more similar trainings to come where farmers will extremely benefit from.

Solomon Poultry Farmers Association (SPFA) Programme Coordinator David Suata who is also part of the team have expressed deep gratitude to MAL, the Government of Indonesia and Solomon Islands to facilitate the training.

Suata said this is a unique opportunity to experience firsthand, grasp new ideas and learn from farmers in Indonesia.



Another participant Melu Vote, a Livestock Officer at MAL based in Buala, Isabel described the training opportunity as an eye opener for him to learn from the advanced technologies used by farmers in poultry industry in Indonesia.



The team left on Saturday 7th October and are expected to return on 5th November 2023.