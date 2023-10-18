Media must be committed to reporting children issues: PS Alependava

Advertise with Islandsun

BY INDY MAEALASIA

MEDIA representatives who attended a workshop last Friday were told to be committed when reporting on child protection Issues.



Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Women, Youth, Children and Family Affairs, Dr Cedric Alependava said this while delivering his keynote address at the two-day media training workshop hosted by UNICEF at their office.



In preparation of the pacific games next month, the workshop focused on helping journalists and communication officers on how they could report on child protection issues.



Alependava said the influx of people could possibly affect children, the most vulnerable of our communities.



“There is more to the pacific games than just athletics. During major event, we inevitable expect an influx of people and thus vulnerable groups of people are at a heightened risk of abuse,” he said.

He also reminded the media representatives of the vital role they play in publishing stories and to be accountable when reporting.



“You have a huge responsibility to produce stories that are accurate, independent and balanced. In the same path, you have the responsibility to ensure that the narrative does not harm anyone and that you hold yourself accountable with holding us accountable at the same time,” Alependava said.



He further added that the government acknowledged the contribution the media has done to address child protection issues and such workshop will help strengthen their reporting.



Alependava also said that such opportunity could help create strong relationship with the government, civil societies and the media.



Media representatives who participated in the workshop were from the mainstream media and communication departments.