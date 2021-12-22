Pollard meets Dubai business CEO

Advertise with Islandsun

Managing Director of Kokonut Pacific Bob Pollard has met with Products Pacific CEO Ahmed Shak Ahmed at the Habtoot Palace Hotel in Dubai as part of the continuous expression by Emirati business entrepreneurs to establish business relations with product suppliers here.

The meeting, which was initiated by Business Representative Bryan Keniasina, had resulted in the favorable responses from the thousands of visitors that have visited Solomon Islands Pavilion since the opening of the Expo 2020 Dubai in October and who have expressed their satisfaction at the use of Kokonut Pacific and SolTuna products.

Pollard said that despite being a relatively small company, there were various business options which Kokonut Pacific plans to embark on in order to meet the demands of huge markets like the United Arab Emirates.

He added that Kokonut Pacific has also rebranded its products under the KOSI.

Pacific Products UAE will also promote Kokonut Pacific Logo on their Pacific Sports Academy apparels as part of their expansive Marketing campaigns.

Keniasina thanked both Ahmed and Pollard for agreeing to pursue the possible business opportunities that was made available to them on the margins of the Expo 2020 Dubai.

Both parties look forward to signing a long-term agreement with Products Pacific planning to market Solomon Islands products to Bahrain, Oman, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and other Gulf Regions.

As part of its commitment to further enhancing this business relationship, Products Pacific has proceeded with the design of its SolTuna and Kokonut Pacific promotional pamphlets.

Commissioner General Moses Kouni Mose said that such positive engagements between Products Pacific and Kokonut Pacific reflected on Solomon Islands presence at such large gatherings as the Expo 2020 Dubai.

A Zoom Meeting will be convened later between Products Pacific and SolTuna representatives including Commissioner General Moses Kouni Mose and Business Representative Bryan Keniasina.